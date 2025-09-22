Win Tickets to 1985 Bears Champions Celebration

If you remember where you were when the Bears dominated the 1985 season, this is the event you’ve been waiting for. KKLZ is giving you the chance to register to win a pair of tickets to the 1985 Bears Champions 40th Anniversary Reunion, happening September 26th or 27th at Amore Taste of Chicago in Las Vegas.

This special celebration brings you face-to-face with five legends from that unforgettable Super Bowl-winning team:

Jim McMahon

Willie Gault

Otis Wilson

Dennis McKinnon

William “The Refrigerator” Perry

Enjoy an evening filled with memories, laughter, and a few surprises. The night includes:

A live Q&A with the players

Photo and autograph opportunities

A charity auction supporting great causes

A vibrant Chicago-style atmosphere right in the heart of Vegas

Whether you were yelling at your TV in '85 or celebrating in the streets, this is a rare opportunity to relive the glory days with some of the biggest names in football history.

