Win Tickets to 1985 Bears Champions Celebration
If you remember where you were when the Bears dominated the 1985 season, this is the event you’ve been waiting for. KKLZ is giving you the chance to register to win a pair of tickets to the 1985 Bears Champions 40th Anniversary Reunion, happening September 26th or 27th at Amore Taste of Chicago in Las Vegas.
This special celebration brings you face-to-face with five legends from that unforgettable Super Bowl-winning team:
- Jim McMahon
- Willie Gault
- Otis Wilson
- Dennis McKinnon
- William “The Refrigerator” Perry
Enjoy an evening filled with memories, laughter, and a few surprises. The night includes:
- A live Q&A with the players
- Photo and autograph opportunities
- A charity auction supporting great causes
- A vibrant Chicago-style atmosphere right in the heart of Vegas
Whether you were yelling at your TV in '85 or celebrating in the streets, this is a rare opportunity to relive the glory days with some of the biggest names in football history.
🎉 Register to win your pair of tickets to this exclusive event
Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ—your home for the greatest hits from Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen, Rick Springfield, and more—and don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime reunion.