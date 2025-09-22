Selective focus photo of the pylon and touchdown line on a football field. Low angle view from the end zone in an indoor stadium.

It's not that out of line, but one listener is actually looking for love at a Raider game. To be quite honest, she's actually saw the guy, she just wants to connect now! Or that's the story she is telling The Mike & Carla Morning Show!

Her name is Danielle and this happened a couple of weeks ago at the first Raider home game on Monday night. She was working the tailgate party and the man in question was working a forklift. He was in the same area as Danielle. Oh sure, they talked for a minute, but that was it.

Now, Danielle is stepping up her efforts because she thinks there might be something there. Tall, dark and handsome, she is sure there was a spark, but now would like to make sure. As she talked about her first meeting with Mr. Forklift guy, it was just a few words.

Listener Looking For Love At Raider Game

So, the plan is to work the tailgate party this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, hoping he's still there, and close the deal! Keep in mind that nothing is guaranteed, but she has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Although she claims she is not desperate, but more picky, Danielle couldn't understand why this guy didn't shoot he's shot the first time they met.

Maybe, just maybe, he was more focused on work then anything else? You know it does happen sometimes...men are so involved in what they are doing, they hardly notice anything else.

Well, The M&C Morning Show is just warning the guy, because this Sunday, Danielle is coming to work with both barrels loaded and ready to rock!