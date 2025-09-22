Listener Looking For Love At Raider Game

ContestsEvents
It’s not that out of line, but one listener is actually looking for love at a Raider game. To be quite honest, she’s actually saw the guy, she just wants…

It's not that out of line, but one listener is actually looking for love at a Raider game. To be quite honest, she's actually saw the guy, she just wants to connect now! Or that's the story she is telling The Mike & Carla Morning Show!

Her name is Danielle and this happened a couple of weeks ago at the first Raider home game on Monday night. She was working the tailgate party and the man in question was working a forklift. He was in the same area as Danielle. Oh sure, they talked for a minute, but that was it.

Now, Danielle is stepping up her efforts because she thinks there might be something there. Tall, dark and handsome, she is sure there was a spark, but now would like to make sure. As she talked about her first meeting with Mr. Forklift guy, it was just a few words.

So, the plan is to work the tailgate party this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, hoping he's still there, and close the deal! Keep in mind that nothing is guaranteed, but she has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Although she claims she is not desperate, but more picky, Danielle couldn't understand why this guy didn't shoot he's shot the first time they met.

Maybe, just maybe, he was more focused on work then anything else? You know it does happen sometimes...men are so involved in what they are doing, they hardly notice anything else.

Well, The M&C Morning Show is just warning the guy, because this Sunday, Danielle is coming to work with both barrels loaded and ready to rock!

All we have to do is sit back and wait to see what happened when she calls back in on Monday morning! We all wish her good luck because you just never know! If you want to hear her call and her plan, just take a couple of minutes and listen to the segment from this morning.

