Is It Weird That I Like The Smell of … Fill In The Blank Yourself

Not that any of us are that odd, but do you find yourself thinking, “…is it weird that I like the smell of (blank)?” Go ahead, fill in the blank!…

Mike O'Brian
A woman smelling her armpit in the bathroom

Woman smelling her armpit in a bathroom at her home before a shower for hygiene, wellness and health. Girl checking her underarm before washing and spraying deodorant or perfume at her modern house.

 PeopleImages via Getty Images

Not that any of us are that odd, but do you find yourself thinking, "...is it weird that I like the smell of (blank)?" Go ahead, fill in the blank! That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show asked listeners to do the same thing the other morning.

For example, is it weird that some people like the smell of gasoline? Google looked at the top "Is it weird to like the smell of [BLANK]" questions people searched for. It just wasn't smells, it was taste, insects and more!

What was really odd were the top two searches...was it weird to like the taste of blood. Or, is it weird to like the smell of passing gas! Okay, we think it's official, the line has been crossed!

However, think about it...the blood thing, maybe not as odd as one would think. When you cut yourself, your finger or you just take a finger to wipe the blood away from a cut on your leg. Is it that uncommon for someone to just lick the finger that has the blood on it

Is It Weird That You Like The Smell of _______?

C'mon, we've all done it as a kid to being a grown up! On the other hand, the other search might tend to be a little weird. But as The M&C Morning Show got into it more and more, one woman loved the smell of tools at a hardware store!

Heck, Mike O'Brian admitted that he love the smell of jet fuel you get when near an airport. It always reminded him being ready to go somewhere...maybe on a vacation?

Carla Rea admitted that she does not mind the smell of gasoline. Okay, pretty normal...but when you get right down to it, what is it for you.

Listen to the segment from the other morning and see if you are in any of the groups mentioned.

