Howard Jones: The 80s, Music, And MTV

It was amazing what was happening back in the 80s when it came to music...and Howard Jones was a huge part of it. Talking to Howard Jones about the 80s, his music and the impact of MTV was totally awesome!

Talk about being smack dab in the middle of that MTV decade, Howard Jones had 9 Top 40 singles in the U.S. And was all over MTV during the 80s. But it's not like all this caught him by surprise.

As The Mike & Carla Morning Show was talking to Jones, we come to find out that the artist was prepping for music television all along. Howard talks about how he would put tv's all over the stage using visual artistry as well as his music.

Howard: The 80s, Music & MTV

Keep in mind, in the early days, it wasn't like he had all these tv's just laying around. Like other artists just starting out, he had to borrow a lot of televisions to get the effect he was looking for.

So, when the time came, Howard was more than ready for the MTV onslaught and was ready to take advantage of the times. Moving forward, it has been 40 years since he released "Dream Into Action", his biggest album of all time. And what better time to celebrate.

Truth be told, if you do go Friday night to the House of Blues to see him, you will be amazed at how many songs you do remember! The energy, getting the audience involved and that musical flashback is just the beginning.

Howard Jones brings it every time he is on stage and this time with a full band. Also on stage opening for Jones will be another 80s favorite in Haircut 100.

M&C's conversation with Jones will give you some insight to it all during the 80s. Come Friday night, you will hear why his music is timeless and still plays to this day!