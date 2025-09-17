ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Howard Jones: The 80s, Music, And MTV

It was amazing what was happening back in the 80s when it came to music…and Howard Jones was a huge part of it. Talking to Howard Jones about the 80s,…

Mike O'Brian
Boom box from the 80s and that MTV era.

A colorful boom box from the 80s and that MTV era.

 Alex_Bond via Getty Images

It was amazing what was happening back in the 80s when it came to music...and Howard Jones was a huge part of it. Talking to Howard Jones about the 80s, his music and the impact of MTV was totally awesome!

Talk about being smack dab in the middle of that MTV decade, Howard Jones had 9 Top 40 singles in the U.S. And was all over MTV during the 80s. But it's not like all this caught him by surprise.

As The Mike & Carla Morning Show was talking to Jones, we come to find out that the artist was prepping for music television all along. Howard talks about how he would put tv's all over the stage using visual artistry as well as his music.

Howard: The 80s, Music & MTV

Keep in mind, in the early days, it wasn't like he had all these tv's just laying around. Like other artists just starting out, he had to borrow a lot of televisions to get the effect he was looking for.

So, when the time came, Howard was more than ready for the MTV onslaught and was ready to take advantage of the times. Moving forward, it has been 40 years since he released "Dream Into Action", his biggest album of all time. And what better time to celebrate.

Truth be told, if you do go Friday night to the House of Blues to see him, you will be amazed at how many songs you do remember! The energy, getting the audience involved and that musical flashback is just the beginning.

Howard Jones brings it every time he is on stage and this time with a full band. Also on stage opening for Jones will be another 80s favorite in Haircut 100.

M&C's conversation with Jones will give you some insight to it all during the 80s. Come Friday night, you will hear why his music is timeless and still plays to this day!

Take a couple of minutes, enjoy the visit, and invest into the world of Howard Jones!

MTVMusicThe 80s
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect