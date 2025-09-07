This Day in Rock History: September 7

Sept. 7 marks the birthday of one of rock's pioneers and the sad passing of one of the best rock drummers in history. Keep reading to discover other events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some legendary artists celebrated career-defining moments on Sept. 7, including:

1968: The Doors played a second show at The Roundhouse in London, marking their first and only U.K. live performances. The band arrived in the country on Sept. 3 for the start of a 17-date European Tour. Their London visit included a performance on the TV show Top of the Pops on Sept. 5.

1985: David Bowie and Mick Jagger's "Dancing in the Street" reached No. 1 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart. Their cover of the Martha Reeves and the Vandellas' 1964 hit song remained on top for three weeks.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 7 marks the anniversary of a performance that many consider to have fundamentally changed the musical landscape and other noteworthy events, including:

1968: Led Zeppelin performed their first-ever show together under the name The New Yardbirds. The band, which included Jimmy Page on guitar, Robert Plant on vocals, John Paul Jones on bass, and John Bonham on drums, dominated the music world in the 1970s and became one of the most influential rock bands in history.

1984: Queensrÿche released their debut full-length album, The Warning. They followed it up with a world tour, which saw them open for KISS, Iron Maiden, and Dio, among other notable acts.

Queensrÿche released their debut full-length album, The Warning. They followed it up with a world tour, which saw them open for KISS, Iron Maiden, and Dio, among other notable acts. 1987: Pink Floyd released A Momentary Lapse of Reason, their first studio album since the departure of founding member Roger Waters two years earlier. It received mixed reviews from critics and fans but achieved commercial success, selling an estimated 10 million copies worldwide.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some genre-defining events in the rock scene that happened on Sept. 7 include:

1936: Charles Hardin Holley, known professionally as Buddy Holly, was born in Lubbock, Texas. His brief career was cut short by a plane crash at age 22, but artists such as Eric Clapton, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Elton John have cited Holly as a major inspiration.

1978: Keith Moon, drummer with the Who, died at age 32 from an accidental overdose of a prescription drug he was taking to manage his alcohol withdrawal. Moon is widely considered one of the best drummers in rock history.