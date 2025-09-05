ContestsEvents
Things You Would Showoff To Aliens If They Showed Up

Okay, so it's a little far fetched, but what would you showoff to aliens if they appeared at your front door? The Mike & Carla Morning Show started the discussion…

Mike O'Brian
Okay, so it's a little far fetched, but what would you showoff to aliens if they appeared at your front door? The Mike & Carla Morning Show started the discussion and you'd be surprised at what people would showoff!

Now keep in mind, wherever these aliens are from, technology would not be an issue. So, put away the switch, your phones and that stuff. We want to impress out visitors from another world.

You realize that most of the things on the list would have to do with food! Right off the bat, Mike O'Brian said hot dogs and baseball! Hopping in the car with a drive down to the Steamie-Weenie, then off to Las Vegas Ball Park for an Aviators' game!

On the other hand, Carla Rea pointed out that taking them to Pierogi Village would have to be a must see! Carla also thought it would be cool to introduce them to "gummies"!

What Would You Showoff To Aliens?

Other suggestions, the fact that you can binge watch your favorite shows, a trip to the Grand Canyon...pizza was another item on the list!

All in all, it turned into an amusing conversation showing that we have a lot to offer! Should other beings from other planets stop by. One that did not come up, but would be a definitely must see...how about a Bruce Springsteen concert? Rolling Stones, Def Leppard...or even Garth Brooks?

Take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment from the other morning and let us know your ideas!

