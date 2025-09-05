Publisher Winner Finds Out Forever Only Lasts So Long

How long is "forever"? Well, one Publisher Clearing House winner found out that forever only lasts so long...especially when it comes to money! The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that a recent grand prize winner who won $5000 a week forever, well, he's been cutoff!

It was nothing he did or didn't do, it just so happened that PCH went bankrupt in April earlier this year. As it turns out, quite a few winners will NOT be receiving their cash as promised. Reported by KGW8 in Portland, John Wyllie has looked in his bank account every year since winning in 2012 to see a deposit of $250,000!

As it turns out, this year there was no deposit! However, John isn't alone...there are 10 other winners that will not be recieving their winnings as well.

Publisher Winner Finds Out Forever Doesn't Last

So, despite showing up with the balloons and a huge check, these winners have been left out in the cold! John asked why there was no heads up on any of this? And he said that this has left him in dire straights where he might even lose his home!

Of course talking about this story, John didn't get a lot of sympathy from The M&C Morning Show. If you do the math, 12 years of getting $250,000 a year...did you not put anything away? Carla Rea did do the math and it adds up to quite a bit over the years.