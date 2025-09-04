Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: September 5-September 7
Las Vegas brings an exciting mix of music, sports, and comedy to the spotlight this weekend. Straight No Chaser’s “Summer: The ’90s Part 2” delivers powerhouse a cappella harmonies, the Las Vegas…
Las Vegas brings an exciting mix of music, sports, and comedy to the spotlight this weekend. Straight No Chaser's "Summer: The '90s Part 2" delivers powerhouse a cappella harmonies, the Las Vegas Aces face off against the Chicago Sky in thrilling WNBA action, and comedian Mojo Brookzz takes the stage with sharp humor and star power.
Straight No Chaser — "Summer: The '90s Part 2"
- What: Live musical theater
- When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas
- Cost: $44.90-$97.80
Straight No Chaser has redefined the idea of a male a cappella group, trading in the traditional image of college choirs for sharp wit, contemporary flair, and powerhouse harmonies. With nine voices and no instruments, the performers deliver an incredible combination of music and humor to audiences around the world. Straight No Chaser has achieved two Recording Industry Association of America Gold-certified albums, sold over 2 million albums, and performed in front of over 1.5 million people, signifying their widespread success in the music industry.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky
- What: WNBA action featuring the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky
- When: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $12
Cheer on the Las Vegas Aces as they take on the Chicago Sky in a high-stakes WNBA showdown. With A'ja Wilson — who recently dropped 36 points and 13 rebounds in a single game — leading the charge, this matchup promises elite performance and playoff-shaping energy.
Mojo Brookzz
- What: Comedian Mojo Brookzz
- When: Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Wiseguys Live Comedy Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas
- Cost: $35
Dyon "Mojo" Brooks is an actor, writer, producer, and nationally acclaimed comedian making major waves on stage and screen. He stars as the male lead in Tyler Perry's "Miss Governor" on Netflix and was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2025. Brooks has sold out tours nationwide, amassed millions of social media followers, and continues to balance career milestones with a strong commitment to youth programs and community work in his native Chicago.
Other Events
Las Vegas sets the stage for a weekend filled with live music and soulful experiences. From big band energy to classic rock favorites and Motown-inspired flair, the city's lineup highlights its reputation as an entertainment capital. Audiences can look forward to performances that blend nostalgia, rhythm, and vibrant artistry:
- The Lon Bronson Band: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Myron's, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas
- Downtown Rocks: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, featuring Cracker at 8 p.m. and Candlebox at 9 p.m. at the Third Street Stage on Fremont Street, Las Vegas
- Motown Brunch: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. (additional dates available) at Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas