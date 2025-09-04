Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: September 5-September 7

Las Vegas brings an exciting mix of music, sports, and comedy to the spotlight this weekend. Straight No Chaser's "Summer: The '90s Part 2" delivers powerhouse a cappella harmonies, the Las Vegas Aces face off against the Chicago Sky in thrilling WNBA action, and comedian Mojo Brookzz takes the stage with sharp humor and star power.

Straight No Chaser — "Summer: The '90s Part 2"

What: Live musical theater

Live musical theater When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas

Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas Cost: $44.90-$97.80

Straight No Chaser has redefined the idea of a male a cappella group, trading in the traditional image of college choirs for sharp wit, contemporary flair, and powerhouse harmonies. With nine voices and no instruments, the performers deliver an incredible combination of music and humor to audiences around the world. Straight No Chaser has achieved two Recording Industry Association of America Gold-certified albums, sold over 2 million albums, and performed in front of over 1.5 million people, signifying their widespread success in the music industry.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky

What: WNBA action featuring the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky

WNBA action featuring the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky When: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 6 p.m. W here: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $12

Cheer on the Las Vegas Aces as they take on the Chicago Sky in a high-stakes WNBA showdown. With A'ja Wilson — who recently dropped 36 points and 13 rebounds in a single game — leading the charge, this matchup promises elite performance and playoff-shaping energy.

Mojo Brookzz

What: Comedian Mojo Brookzz

Comedian Mojo Brookzz When: Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. Where: Wiseguys Live Comedy Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas

Wiseguys Live Comedy Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B-222, Las Vegas Cost: $35

Dyon "Mojo" Brooks is an actor, writer, producer, and nationally acclaimed comedian making major waves on stage and screen. He stars as the male lead in Tyler Perry's "Miss Governor" on Netflix and was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2025. Brooks has sold out tours nationwide, amassed millions of social media followers, and continues to balance career milestones with a strong commitment to youth programs and community work in his native Chicago.

Other Events

