Is Showing Your Bra Straps The Latest Fashion Trend

Evidently this was a thing at one time. Some would blame Jennifer Aniston on "Friends". Others would point to Carrie on "Sex in the City"...but is showing your bra straps the latest trend? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show discussed this morning.

We through it out there to find out if women purposely do this and/or do men find this attractive? Either way, it was something that The M&C Morning Show wanted to know. We wanted in put from both sides of the line.

Well, glad to see that Olivia Paisley discussed the history of bra straps in an article posted a while ago. Pointed out that the showing of bra straps has been debated for decades. And there really has been no definitive answer to this fashion question.

Is It Fashionable To Show Your Bra Straps?

We really want to find out if women were big fans of this fashion statement. Come to find out that more and more of the women listening are looking for comfort with their bra as opposed to making a fashion statement.

Even Carla Rea added that it's so totally about the comfort and getting a bra to fit as opposed to showing off the straps. She did admit that, depending on her plans, so bras work better for her than others. And most women agreed with that.

So, is this look hot for guys? Not for Mike O'Brian...in fact he commented how it measured up there with the back of a thong rising out of the pants. Clearly not a good look!