ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Is Showing Your Bra Straps The Latest Fashion Trend

Evidently this was a thing at one time. Some would blame Jennifer Aniston on “Friends”. Others would point to Carrie on “Sex in the City”…but is showing your bra straps…

Mike O'Brian
A white bra on display on a hanger.

Female fashion, different sizes of wedding underwear.

 Oleg Elkov via Getty Images

Evidently this was a thing at one time. Some would blame Jennifer Aniston on "Friends". Others would point to Carrie on "Sex in the City"...but is showing your bra straps the latest trend? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show discussed this morning.

We through it out there to find out if women purposely do this and/or do men find this attractive? Either way, it was something that The M&C Morning Show wanted to know. We wanted in put from both sides of the line.

Well, glad to see that Olivia Paisley discussed the history of bra straps in an article posted a while ago. Pointed out that the showing of bra straps has been debated for decades. And there really has been no definitive answer to this fashion question.

Is It Fashionable To Show Your Bra Straps?

We really want to find out if women were big fans of this fashion statement. Come to find out that more and more of the women listening are looking for comfort with their bra as opposed to making a fashion statement.

Even Carla Rea added that it's so totally about the comfort and getting a bra to fit as opposed to showing off the straps. She did admit that, depending on her plans, so bras work better for her than others. And most women agreed with that.

So, is this look hot for guys? Not for Mike O'Brian...in fact he commented how it measured up there with the back of a thong rising out of the pants. Clearly not a good look!

Nonetheless, take a couple of minutes and listen to the segment from this morning and you decide! And thanks for listening!

brasFashionWomen
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect