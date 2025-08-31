Local Jeweler Talks About Swift’s Engagement Ring

It was in the headlines and all over the news last week. So, a local jeweler talked about Taylor Swift's engagement ring to get a better idea of how huge this thing is!

The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked to their exclusive sponsor of their show, Michael E. Minden. Michael has been in Las Vegas for over 35 year and owns Michael E. Minden, The Diamond and Wedding Ring Store. So, Michael does have a bit of insight and knows what he's talking about.

How Much Was This Ring?

Now Today gives you an idea of the cost, the cut, and more on the "ring", but to get even more details...Michael filled us in! For example, where would you even begin to look for something like this? Do you need to know a "guy"?

For safety sake, is the ring she wears the real thing, or does she have a lookalike...like a "stunt" ring! Would anyone be able to buy this type of diamond and band?

Hey, we need to know this stuff right guys? You never know, when the time is right, you want to make sure the ring you give is the real deal!

Michael was gracious enough to talk about it all. And even if you weren't into all the news of the two getting engaged, he did offer some great buying tips!

It's not easy buying the perfect band for that special person. You know it has to be right and be the perfect gift at that moment. Even if you're not going to spend an arm and leg on it, you want it to be the right fit for that special occasion.