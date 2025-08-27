Unlicensed Pedicab Drivers Under Fire for Overcharging at Las Vegas Events

A Las Vegas pedicab business is applying pressure to unlicensed pedicab operators who are seizing the opportunity to profit from crowds outside large events and sporting events while price-gouging and avoiding necessary safety regulations. The company, led by owner Dan Kerrigan, is calling for stricter enforcement and reforms to protect both consumers and the reputation of licensed operators.

“We hold our drivers to a high standard. We obey all the rules. We are respectful on the road and try to work with all the agencies to demonstrate that we hold ourselves to a high code of conduct,” said owner Dan Kerrigan.

Licensed pedicab operators in Clark County must undergo background checks, carry insurance, and display licenses while following established safety and conduct guidelines. Kerrigan, whose company, Las Vegas Rickshaw, has built its reputation on these standards, warns that unlicensed “bad actors” not only overcharge customers but also risk creating negative impressions of Las Vegas tourism.

“Oftentimes when there's a big event, you'll find people that will come from other cities with no verifiable insurance, with no accountability to the rules of the road. They will set a bad example that we get associated with. We don't want that anymore... they're giving tourists potentially bad experiences with lack of price transparency,” Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan is advocating for reforms such as stickers or permits to clearly identify licensed operators and greater access for legal pedicabs in high-traffic areas like the Las Vegas Strip. Experts stress the necessity of consumers using licensed services to avoid being taken advantage of and to protect themselves.

“We just want a little bit more freedom to roam, to give people tours. To give somebody that special wedding ride after they get married and show them what Las Vegas has to offer,” Kerrigan said.