Win Tickets to Wallflowers
96.3 KKLZ is giving YOU the chance to see The Wallflowers live at M Resort on Friday, August 29, 2025 – and it’s all happening online! This is your shot…
96.3 KKLZ is giving YOU the chance to see The Wallflowers live at M Resort on Friday, August 29, 2025 – and it's all happening online! This is your shot to catch one of the most iconic alternative rock bands under the stars at one of Vegas’ premier venues. Don't miss out on a night filled with legendary hits and unforgettable vibes!
🎸 ENTER NOW for your chance to win a pair of tickets! 🎸
Here’s what you need to know:
- 🎟️ Prize: Two (2) tickets to see The Wallflowers live at M Resort
- 📅 Date: Friday, August 29, 2025
- 📍 Location: M Resort Spa Casino, Henderson, NV
Don’t miss your chance to be part of an unforgettable night of music, from your favorite station – 96.3 KKLZ
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.