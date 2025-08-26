Las Vegas Motor Speedway Lets Public Drive Track for Charity Night Event on September 5

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 16: Michael McDowell, driver of the #71 Group 1001 Chevrolet, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Pennzoil Ultra Premium Ford, lead the field on a pace lap prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Sept. 5, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will put on Laps For Charity - Under The Lights and allow participants to drive their personal vehicles around the famous track while benefiting local children's charities. Drivers will complete five to seven laps at speeds up to 75 mph on the superspeedway, with proceeds benefiting Speedway Children's Charities.

Paulette Anderson, the executive director of the Las Vegas chapter of Speedway Children's Charities, highlighted the importance of the event's mission during a recent live television interview, emphasizing its direct impact on the community.

"Since its inception in 1999, Speedway Children's Charities has granted more than $5 million to local children's causes throughout Southern Nevada. Grants are given to a variety of organizations and most likely have touched the life of someone you know. These funds were raised by the generous support of the racing, corporate, and local communities," the nonprofit charity explained.

The event is open to NASCAR fans, car enthusiasts, and first-time participants alike. To ensure safety, all vehicles and drivers must meet specific guidelines, and participants are required to register and pay in advance, as same-day registration will not be available.

Since its founding, Speedway Children's Charities has worked to improve the lives of children in Southern Nevada by distributing funds to a wide variety of local organizations. The Las Vegas chapter's events, including Laps For Charity, have become a staple in uniting racing culture with charitable giving.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will also welcome NASCAR fans for the South Point 400 on Oct. 12. Tickets for the race are available online, providing fans an additional opportunity to experience the excitement of the track.