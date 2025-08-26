Group Therapy: New Date Is Super Competitive

Has this ever happened to you? In a recent session of group therapy, a woman headed out on a first date for some miniature golf. She comes to find out her new date is SUPER competitive! He's that guy that yells out after sinking a putt, high fiving! That was the topic of conversation this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show.

Now, if this bothers you, PsychologyToday actually did an article on this. How to handle and stay cool with very competitive people overall. One great tip is to find a common value or goal. If you are in a situation with a competitive person at home or at work, it's a great read.

Now back to our listener who thinks this might be a red flag. After only one date, this woman sensed that this guy might be a bit much. She just wanted to know if this is how he always is. Well, the only way to find that out is head out on a couple of more dates.

But the other thing listeners suggested, is talk to the guy! Be honest...at this point you have nothing to lose. You've only been on one date with the guy. Just ask if he is always like this or was he just trying to impress you? Is it a "family" trait...maybe with his brothers?

We'd hate to think what might happen to the guy if they are out at a sporting event and you run into another "competitive" type guy? And if this is indeed how he is programmed, we suggest you say, "...uh, no thanks" and move on!

Most of the listeners that chimed in suggested talking it out...especially if she thought there was a chance. Or just avoid miniature golf! LOL!