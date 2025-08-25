Las Vegas Woman’s Expo 2025 [GALLERY]

On Saturday, women from across Southern Nevada gathered at the Orleans Arena for a day filled with empowerment, knowledge, shopping, and pure fun at the Las Vegas Woman’s Expo.

Presented by Beasley Media Group in partnership with My Vegas Magazine and Beautiful Magazine, the event brought a fresh, reimagined twist to the beloved Divas’ Day Out Women’s Show — and it was bigger, better, and bolder than ever.

From the moment doors opened, the energy inside the arena was electric. Attendees were greeted by more than 100 vendors offering everything from fashion, beauty, and wellness products to services in finance, family, and lifestyle. The expo created the perfect opportunity for women to shop, discover, and connect with local businesses while enjoying exclusive deals, giveaways, and free samples.



In addition to shopping, the day was packed with entertainment and inspiration. The stage lit up with performances from Las Vegas icons and the always crowd-pleasing Chippendales, keeping the atmosphere lively and engaging. Guests also attended informative sessions and expert panels covering a wide range of topics, including health, entrepreneurship, personal growth, and more — all designed to empower women in their everyday lives.



Another highlight of the day was the hands-on beauty and wellness experiences. From mini-makeovers to product demonstrations, attendees had the chance to pamper themselves while learning tips and tricks from industry pros. Whether they came to network, recharge, or simply treat themselves, every woman walked away with something special. The Las Vegas Doulas gave an amazing, informative session and many powerful speakers gave speeches throughout the event.

The Las Vegas Women’s Expo was more than just a day of shopping and entertainment — it was a celebration of women in all their roles: professionals, entrepreneurs, mothers, and friends. This unforgettable event proved once again that when women come together, amazing things happen. See the photos down below!