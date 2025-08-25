Hard Rock Las Vegas Puts Iconic Mirage Artwork and Memorabilia Up for Grabs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: The volcano attraction in front of The Mirage Hotel & Casino erupts on July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hard Rock International (HRI) will close the resort on July 17, 2024, to begin a construction project to transform the property into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas by 2027. HRI purchased the resort, which opened in 1999 for USD 630 million as the first megaresort on the Las Vegas Strip, from MGM Resorts International in 2021 for USD 1.075 billion in cash. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hard Rock Las Vegas has launched an unprecedented auction featuring more than 300 pieces of artwork and memorabilia from The Mirage, offering fans, collectors, and historians a chance to own a piece of the storied resort's history.

“The Mirage stood as an iconic destination that featured an extensive collection of artwork that helped define the resort's unique atmosphere throughout the years. This auction gives collectors, Las Vegas enthusiasts, past guests who adored The Mirage, and historians the chance to acquire authentic pieces from this storied resort,” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Las Vegas.

After 34 years of operation, The Mirage, which closed in July 2024, was famous for its unique vibe and vast art collection. The items on the auction block include 50+ statues, including bronze mermaids and brass dolphins that greeted guests for decades, glass by Dale Chihuly, and other important memorabilia.

Since the resort's closure, these items have been stored on-site and carefully curated by Hard Rock employees for inclusion in the auction. Notable pieces like the giant archway sign and the Siegfried & Roy statue will not be sold but preserved and displayed at The Neon Museum, ensuring that some of The Mirage's most iconic symbols remain publicly accessible.

The auction, managed by Prime Auctioneers, began online absentee bidding on Wednesday and will continue until Sept. 19. Live bidding will start on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PDT via LiveAuctioneers. Registration and full details are available through the Prime Auctioneers website.

The Mirage is in the process of being transformed and set to open as Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in 2027. The auction illustrates the historical and cultural importance of the resort's art collection and provides collectors and enthusiasts alike with an unlikely chance to own real memorabilia.