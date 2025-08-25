Back to School at CSN: Fall 2025 Enrollment Now Open

Fall 2025 classes at the College of Southern Nevada begin August 25, but it’s not too late to get started. CSN offers short-term classes with multiple start dates throughout the semester, giving students the flexibility to begin when they’re ready. With more than 180 degree and certificate programs, CSN continues to prepare Nevadans for success in high-demand fields such as healthcare, skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, and technology.

Joining us is CSN Student Body President Sovereign Hone, who shares insights on how the college supports students at every stage of their journey. Whether you’re fresh out of high school, returning after a break, or making a career change, CSN meets students where they are with financial aid, online options, and career services that connect directly to workforce opportunities in Las Vegas.

As Hone explains, CSN’s three main campuses, learning centers, and online programs create a unique and accessible learning environment that serves tens of thousands of students each year. Beyond academics, students can get involved in organizations, events, and campus life to feel connected and supported.