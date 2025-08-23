Win Tickets to Ricard Marx in Laughlin!

Calling all attendees of the Las Vegas Women’s Expo! 96.3 KKLZ wants to treat YOU to a memorable night out — complete with two tickets to see Richard Marx live in Laughlin and a relaxing staycation getaway.

Ready to sing along to hits like Right Here Waiting and Now and Forever? This is your chance to enjoy an incredible concert AND take a well-deserved break. Whether you're planning a girls’ night out or a romantic escape, this prize has you covered!

Here’s how to enter:

📱 Scan the QR code at the 96.3 KKLZ booth

📝 Fill out the quick entry form

🎉 That’s it — you’re in to win!

Stop by our booth during the Expo, scan, and enter for your chance to win big. Don’t forget to follow 96.3 KKLZ on social media for bonus updates and winner announcements!