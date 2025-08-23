Group Therapy: Husband Cheated With My Best Friend

Is this a typical story...a woman found out that the husband was cheating with HER best friend! This was the topic of discussion on The Mike & Carla Morning Show last week in a session of Group Therapy on the show.

We hear this happening with celebrities lately. Most recently, country artist Shania Twain...as she suspected her husband cheating. She confided in her best friend. Low and behold, it was the best friend that the husband was cheating with!

Well, this hit home on The M&C Morning Show when a woman emailed the show with the same situation. Now she wants to know what to do. She lost her husband and her best friend all in one swoop! However, she admits she misses her best friend and wants to know if she should try to get the friendship back?

That's what was thrown out there and listeners texted in and called in with their advice. This is what Group Therapy is all about on The M&C Morning Show!

It just so happened that Marriage.com put out an article about this very topic. Talked about the emotions one goes through and how to get back on track.

Husband Cheated With My Best Friend

Most of the listeners that chimed in said that there was no way the woman could get the friendship back. And if indeed she did, how could you trust her again?

Even Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea agreed that it was time to move on from both her husband and the best friend. However, one listener thought the woman should actually reach out to her friend. Talk to her and see what she had to say about the whole thing.

Only after that, make the decision of getting back the friendship or not. After that, even more listeners voiced their opinions! One listener said that she has dropped a best friend for a lot less than what this woman went through.