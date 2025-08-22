Win Tickets to Discoshow!

Get your sequins ready, Vegas — the ultimate disco experience is here!

It’s time for something unforgettable. Step into a world where glitter reigns, the beat never stops, and dance is life. Welcome to DISCOSHOW — a heart-pounding, soul-shaking celebration of the era that defined dance floors and freedom.

Brought to life on the Las Vegas Strip, DISCOSHOW blends the best of the 70s with a futuristic twist. It’s more than a show — it’s a ride. A tribute to the music, emotion, and energy that fueled a generation. From the creators to the cast, this is a story of survival, self-expression, and pure joy — told through rhythm, light, and movement.

96.3 KKLZ wants to send YOU to experience it live! 🎶