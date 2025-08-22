ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to Discoshow!

Get your sequins ready, Vegas — the ultimate disco experience is here! It’s time for something unforgettable. Step into a world where glitter reigns, the beat never stops, and dance…

Taya Williams
Discoshow

Get your sequins ready, Vegas — the ultimate disco experience is here!

It’s time for something unforgettable. Step into a world where glitter reigns, the beat never stops, and dance is life. Welcome to DISCOSHOW — a heart-pounding, soul-shaking celebration of the era that defined dance floors and freedom.

Brought to life on the Las Vegas Strip, DISCOSHOW blends the best of the 70s with a futuristic twist. It’s more than a show — it’s a ride. A tribute to the music, emotion, and energy that fueled a generation. From the creators to the cast, this is a story of survival, self-expression, and pure joy — told through rhythm, light, and movement.

96.3 KKLZ wants to send YOU to experience it live! 🎶

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to DISCOSHOW. Feel the heat. Hear the beat. And remember what it means to really dance.

The Linq
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
