This Day in Rock History: August 22

Major rock-related events occurred on Aug. 22, with huge acts such as The Beatles and Led Zeppelin marking important occasions in their histories. These are some of the most significant things that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 22 is a day of firsts and lasts, with one legendary band making their debut while another bowed out. These are some major milestones in rock that happened on this day:

1969: Santana released their self-titled debut album. Its rhythm and improvised nature were revolutionary for the time. They blended traditional rock guitar sounds with Latin influences. It was also a major commercial success, helped by Santana's appearance at Woodstock a week earlier.

Cultural Milestones

This day also saw many events that helped shape rock's culture, such as:

1917: Blues legend John Lee Hooker was born in Mississippi. He was a pioneer in adapting Delta blues to the electric guitar. He also helped bring the blues into the mainstream.

Blues legend John Lee Hooker was born in Mississippi. He was a pioneer in adapting Delta blues to the electric guitar. He also helped bring the blues into the mainstream. 1967: Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley was born in Kirkland, Washington. He and his band became key figures in the grunge movement of the early 1990s.

Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley was born in Kirkland, Washington. He and his band became key figures in the grunge movement of the early 1990s. 1968: The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr temporarily left the band during the recording of The Beatles (commonly referred to as the White Album). He felt like an outsider, believed that the three other members were closer to each other than they were to him, and was also affected by the growing creative tensions within the group.

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr temporarily left the band during the recording of The Beatles (commonly referred to as the White Album). He felt like an outsider, believed that the three other members were closer to each other than they were to him, and was also affected by the growing creative tensions within the group. 1969: The Beatles had their last ever official photo shoot together at John Lennon's home in Berkshire, England. They had completed the recording of their final album, Abbey Road, just two days earlier.

The Beatles had their last ever official photo shoot together at John Lennon's home in Berkshire, England. They had completed the recording of their final album, Abbey Road, just two days earlier. 1978: Jeff Stinco was born in Canada. He would become the lead guitarist of Simple Plan.

Jeff Stinco was born in Canada. He would become the lead guitarist of Simple Plan. 1979: Paul Doucette of Matchbox 20 was born in Pennsylvania.