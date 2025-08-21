ContestsEvents
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Announce Adoption of Baby Girl

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, through adoption. The Stranger Things actor and her husband, who is the son of…

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of "The Electric State" at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, through adoption.

The Stranger Things actor and her husband, who is the son of legendary Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, shared this news in a joint statement via Instagram. They said, "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Mille, 21, and Jake, 23, married in a secret ceremony in May 2024. Unconfirmed reports of the young couple's nuptials swirled and were later confirmed by Jon Bon Jovi in an interview with BBC's The One Show. JBJ said at that time, "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."

Millie and Jake were first rumored to be dating in Spring 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2023. Like the announcement of their daughter, their engagement announcement was made on Instagram. Millie shared a black-and-white photo of her being hugged by Bongiovi. In the photo, she's wearing a sizable diamond ring on her left ring finger. She captioned the photo with a lyric from the Taylor Swift song "Lover": "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all." Meanwhile, Bongiovi shared a photo to Instagram with Brown and captioned it simply, "Forever."

We send our best wishes to the new parents as they embark on the journey of parenthood together.

