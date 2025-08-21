ContestsEvents
How Far Have You Gone To Retrieve Your Phone?

We’ve all been there…dropped your phone somewhere and had to reach down to get it. But how far have you gone to retrieve your phone? That was the topic earlier…

Mike O'Brian
We've all been there...dropped your phone somewhere and had to reach down to get it. But how far have you gone to retrieve your phone? That was the topic earlier this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and people have gone beyond the limits!

According to a poll by PRNewswire, a lot of people have gone to extra lengths to get their life back! Its amazing at what people have done and what people are willing to do when it comes to their cell. Now keep in mind that this is the life line to EVERYTHING to everyone of us!

But where do you draw the line? That's hard to do when everything you know is on your phone. The article revealed that over 50% of people would actually stick their hand into a port-a-potty to get a phone back!

Although a lot of those surveyed would stick their hand in a port-a-potty, even more would hop into a dumpster! Like we said, where do you draw the line?

Good to know that even less than that would jump down on subway tracks to fetch a mobile device!

How Far Would You Go To Get Your Phone Back

To put all this into perspective, almost 40% would rather lose their wallet! A little less than 30% would rather total their car than think of the unthinkable!

And just know that, although you might not do it, but over 50% would miss an international flight to get their phone back!

All in all, we realize how important the hand held technology is to people. Everything, phone numbers, notes, emails, calendars, all in one place. And just know that we are willing to go beyond and risk it all.

Listen to the segment from this morning and see if you are in this group...how far would you go?

Mike O'Brian
