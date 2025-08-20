The Scorpions Head Back to Las Vegas for Epic 60th Anniversary Residency

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 21: Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions performs during a stop of the band's Rock Believer tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The legendary rock band The Scorpions have returned to Las Vegas for a five-show residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood, celebrating their 60th anniversary with the aptly titled “Coming Home to Las Vegas.” Branded as their third residency in the city, following sold-out runs in 2002 and 2024, the series features special guests Buckcherry. The shows, promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, began on Aug. 15 and continue through Aug. 23, with only two performances remaining.

To date, the residency has provided fans with thumping, nostalgic, and thrilling nights, with The Scorpions creating a set list that covers their entire catalogue, featuring hits like “Wind of Change” and “Rock You Like a Hurricane.” Now, with most of the shows behind them, attention is drawn to the final shows of the residency this week, giving audiences one last shot to be part of this milestone celebration.

The residency represents an important milestone in the band's sixty-year journey and establishes that the band keeps making a difference in the world of rock and has an incredible bond with the Las Vegas audience.
While The Scorpions continue to thrill crowds, Las Vegas remains packed with other popular entertainment options. Frederic DeSilva's Paranormal: Mind Reading Magic show at Horseshoe Las Vegas runs Wednesday through Monday at 4 p.m. and has captivated audiences for more than 10 years with mind-bending illusions.

Meanwhile, at The Excalibur, the Tournament of Kings dinner show continues to draw families and fans of live action, featuring jousting knights and medieval feasts every Thursday through Monday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

With two final shows on Aug. 21 and 23, "Coming Home to Las Vegas," the Scorpions' residency has undoubtedly been a highlight of the 2025 entertainment calendar, cementing their status as rock legends and allowing fans to enjoy their incredible live energy one last time before this truly special run comes to a close.

ConcertPlanet Hollywood
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
