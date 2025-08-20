The Scorpions Head Back to Las Vegas for Epic 60th Anniversary Residency

The legendary rock band The Scorpions have returned to Las Vegas for a five-show residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood, celebrating their 60th anniversary with the aptly titled “Coming Home to Las Vegas.” Branded as their third residency in the city, following sold-out runs in 2002 and 2024, the series features special guests Buckcherry. The shows, promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, began on Aug. 15 and continue through Aug. 23, with only two performances remaining.

To date, the residency has provided fans with thumping, nostalgic, and thrilling nights, with The Scorpions creating a set list that covers their entire catalogue, featuring hits like “Wind of Change” and “Rock You Like a Hurricane.” Now, with most of the shows behind them, attention is drawn to the final shows of the residency this week, giving audiences one last shot to be part of this milestone celebration.

The residency represents an important milestone in the band's sixty-year journey and establishes that the band keeps making a difference in the world of rock and has an incredible bond with the Las Vegas audience.

