Clark County Opens $12 Million Fire Station to Serve Southwest Valley

Over the weekend, Clark County opened Fire Station 39 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, where they held a community celebration including a hose-cutting ceremony, family and children's activities, and tours of the station. The event brought together a number of residents, fire department personnel, and county officials to emphasize the importance of the new facility in the growing area.

Located at 6855 Raven Ave., Fire Station 39 is expected to respond to between 2,000 and 3,000 emergency calls annually. The station will be equipped with one engine and one rescue unit, significantly improving response times in its designated service area. The representative shared that "the station's service area generally ranges north to Robindale Road and south to Cactus Avenue, covering calls east of Fort Apache Road and west of Decatur Boulevard."

"As Clark County continues to grow, Fire Station 39 will play a vital role in maintaining our response times for our fire and medical responses. It's essential that Clark County Fire keeps pace with the Valley's expansion, and Station 39 will help us meet the needs of the community," shared Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

Fire Station 39 represents a major investment in public safety. "Fire Station 39 represents a $12 million investment in protecting southwest Valley families. With thousands of emergency calls expected annually, this station means critical minutes saved when lives are on the line for those near Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard. That's not just infrastructure — it's peace of mind built into our community," stated Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.