ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Clark County Opens $12 Million Fire Station to Serve Southwest Valley

Over the weekend, Clark County opened Fire Station 39 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, where they held a community celebration including a hose-cutting ceremony, family and children’s activities, and…

Jennifer Eggleston
firefighter protection clothe in the fire station
Getty Royalty Free

Over the weekend, Clark County opened Fire Station 39 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, where they held a community celebration including a hose-cutting ceremony, family and children's activities, and tours of the station. The event brought together a number of residents, fire department personnel, and county officials to emphasize the importance of the new facility in the growing area.

Located at 6855 Raven Ave., Fire Station 39 is expected to respond to between 2,000 and 3,000 emergency calls annually. The station will be equipped with one engine and one rescue unit, significantly improving response times in its designated service area. The representative shared that "the station's service area generally ranges north to Robindale Road and south to Cactus Avenue, covering calls east of Fort Apache Road and west of Decatur Boulevard."

"As Clark County continues to grow, Fire Station 39 will play a vital role in maintaining our response times for our fire and medical responses. It's essential that Clark County Fire keeps pace with the Valley's expansion, and Station 39 will help us meet the needs of the community," shared Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

Fire Station 39 represents a major investment in public safety. "Fire Station 39 represents a $12 million investment in protecting southwest Valley families. With thousands of emergency calls expected annually, this station means critical minutes saved when lives are on the line for those near Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard. That's not just infrastructure — it's peace of mind built into our community," stated Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

With the Valley's continued expansion, county officials emphasized that the station will play an essential role in safeguarding residents. The opening signifies another milestone in efforts to assure vital emergency services keep pace with Clark County's overall growth, and gives peace of mind to families throughout the southwest Valley.

Las Vegas Valley
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of the atmosphere during Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Red Carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 15, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)
Local NewsUniversal Studios to Launch Year-Round Horror Attraction in Las Vegas with Iconic FrightsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.
Local NewsSphere Entertainment Revenue Jumps 3% as Business Events and Concert Series Boost GrowthJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 21: Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions performs during a stop of the band's Rock Believer tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsThe Scorpions Head Back to Las Vegas for Epic 60th Anniversary ResidencyJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect