Ten years ago. When you're young ten years seems like a lifetime. But it passes faster and faster as you get older.

Ten years ago. When you're young ten years seems like a lifetime. But it passes faster and faster as you get older. Here's a round-up of some things that happened 10 years ago this week. 

One of the biggest bands at the time *unofficially* broke up, and girls all over the world were devastated. unofficially broke up. Pumpkin was added to something very important, and a vegetable was being mailed as a gag gift.

Ten Years Ago This Was Happening

1. One Direction broke up. It was announced as an extended hiatus, but they never got back together. There was talk of a reunion last year, but then Liam Payne tragically passed away.

2. The Pumpkin Spice Latte finally got real pumpkin. They added a pumpkin purée to the recipe in 2015. Before that, there was no actual pumpkin in it.

3. Mailing potatoes became a thing. A 24-year-old guy in Texas went viral after launching a company called Potato Parcel. It let you mail spuds with personalized messages written on them, and it's still a thing 10 years later.

4. Jennifer Lawrence was the highest paid actress in the world. Forbes" clocked her yearly earnings at $52 million. Scarlett Johansson was next at $35.5 million, and then Melissa McCarthy at $23 million.

5. Jon Stewart had just left "The Daily Show".  His first gig was hosting WWE's "SummerSlam", where he took out John Cena with a folding chair. Trevor Noah debuted as the new "Daily Show" host that September.

Ten Years ago. What a difference a decade makes. Enjoy your time - it moves fast!

