Silver Sevens Casino Launches New Magic and Comedy Spot Just Off the Las Vegas Strip

Just off the Las Vegas Strip, The House of Magic at Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino has opened as a first-of-its-kind entertainment facility, with a unique combination of family-friendly magic and comedy - all inspired by Hollywood's world-famous Magic Castle.

The venue brings in a rotating roster of acts from around the world to perform bewildering tricks and laughs that amuse audiences of all ages. The show is rated PG-13, and all minors need to be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees are strongly urged to purchase tickets in advance and check event details for cancellation. Along with the live music experiences, Silver Sevens has some modern features to accompany the events, including complimentary wi-fi, dining available on-site, a luxury pool, free parking, and discounts for locals, military members, and hotel guests.

The House of Magic adds to the city's vibrant entertainment scene alongside other activities scheduled for Aug. 16. That day, Las Vegas will also host a Puma community run, a girls' night out at Caramella, Odyssey Noir's dark carnival rave, JOYRYDE at SUBSTΛNCΞ, a DV8 Big Band jazz performance at Fat Cat, and the Karaoke World Championships USA National Finals. These happenings highlight the variety of options available to visitors and residents throughout the valley.