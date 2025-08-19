National Potato Day: A List Of Favorite Dishes
Not sure why, but today is National Potato Day, so we thought we'd run down a list of our favorites! C'mon, who doesn't like a good potato? So, that's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked this morning!
In fact, National Day thew out an article including some "spudtacular" facts about the spud and a timeline. Quite interesting of course, especially if you'd like to be that expert on that "earth apple"!
What's your favorite? Well, if you go by the stats provided by National Day, it would tell you the French Fry, however, The M&C Morning Show was talking about an actual "dish"!
What's Your Favorite Potato
Mashed potatoes is the big winner...potato salad is #2, followed up by baked potatoes at #3. Mike O'Brian admitting that he loves his whipped, but the big revelation is that Carla Rea is a big fan of lumpy mash potatoes!
Seriously? Who likes lumps in their mashed potatoes? Well, clearly we have a winner! Another favorite was a potato taco...never heard of it, never tried it!
At the bottom of the illustrious bushel basket is the traditional Au Gratin style! Not a huge favorite, but you have to admit, properly prepared and they are the best.
Of course during the conversation, what places have the best potatoes...one vote for Kentucky Fried Chicken! Thee best!
Also Outback got a mention for their baked style with salt on the skin! Even Carla couldn't resist putting in vote as well!
Listen, if it's food, we're talking about it, so listen to the segment from this morning and bona petite!