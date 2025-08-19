Lee Canyon Kicks Off Free Two-Day Country Music Festival at Rabbit Peak

Lee Canyon will host its first-ever two-day country music festival, Mountain Top Honky Tonk, on Aug. 30–31, from noon to 7 p.m. at Rabbit Peak as part of its Music on the Mountain series. The free, all-ages festival will showcase local talent with performances by Rick Foell, Desert Heat, Van Waylon, Joey Vitale, Beyond The Arrow, and The Swamp Coolers. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating.

"Music on the Mountain has exceeded our expectations, with some shows drawing over 1,500," said Johnny DeGeorge, Lee Canyon's marketing coordinator. "This is our first multi-day music event, and we're stoked to celebrate the holiday weekend with two days of music and community."

VIP packages are available for $199 per person, offering private seating, a catered bar, unlimited rides on the Bristlecone Skyway, and additional benefits. Guests will also have the option to purchase reusable cups for unlimited beer pours. Local food trucks and resort dining options will be available throughout the weekend.

Parking is offered at $10 per day or $15 for both days, with reservations available online. Camping inquiries can be directed to info@leecanyonlv.com. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and make the most of the day's festivities.

The festival will also feature opportunities to purchase advance tickets for mountain biking and disc golf, which include a resort credit. Past Music on the Mountain events, such as Red Eye Gin, Ashley Red, and Fall Fest, have drawn large crowds, and Mountain Top Honky Tonk is expected to build on that success.