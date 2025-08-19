Las Vegas Strip Tourism Falls 7%, Hitting Service Workers’ Paychecks

Las Vegas is suffering a big loss in tourism, which is impacting the hospitality sector and service workers who rely on tourism for their livelihood. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, overall tourism is down across the board by 7% — with a massive 18% drop in Canadian visitors — and that occurs in the context of decreased international and regional travel.

Sebastian Espinoza, a service worker, says he has seen drastic reductions in foot traffic on the Las Vegas Strip, which has directly impacted tips and earnings. With nearly a decade of hospitality experience, Espinoza has struggled to find additional work and has had to delay major personal milestones. "I was think of buying a home and starting a family with my girlfriend," Espinoza said. "That's on hold for now as I continue to see money escape my pockets."

Industry observers attribute the downturn to the so-called "Trump slump," with many noting this year's decline is more severe than last year's. "This is a part of the 'Trump slump,'" Espinoza said. "This was not like this last year." The drop in late-night foot traffic is reportedly the main cause of hardship for hospitality workers, combined with the challenge of fewer total visitors.

Espinoza also expressed dissatisfaction with the recently presented idea of "no tax on tips," claiming it wouldn't affect workers' earnings very much because tourism was low. Espinoza notes that workers' tips directly depend on the number of visitors, and if there are fewer visitors, there are fewer opportunities to earn a tip.