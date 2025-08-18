Vegas Sphere Sees Jump in Revenue Thanks to Added Backstreet Boys Shows and Business Events

Sphere Entertainment Co. today reported robust financial gains for the second quarter ended June 30, driven by increased corporate events and an expanded residency slate at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Revenue for the company rose 3 percent year‑over‑year to $282.7 million. The Sphere segment itself grew 16 percent, fueled by concert residencies and corporate events. The company's adjusted operating loss improved sharply to $50.2 million, marking a 21.2 percent reduction from last year's $71.4 million — driven in part by lower selling, general, and administrative costs.

The Sphere, a new venue that opened in September 2023, made news in June 2025 by selling its four millionth ticket for the experience called "Postcard from Earth," which is evidence of the continued popularity of the venue.

Residency activity at the venue continues to energize revenues. Kenny Chesney's 15‑show run concluded in June, while the Eagles and Dead & Company residencies remain ongoing. The Backstreet Boys have extended their “Into the Millennium” residency with seven additional shows, including a New Year's Eve performance, pushing the run into early January 2026.

The venue's diversification into corporate events is also paying off, with clients such as Hewlett‑Packard Enterprise contributing to revenue growth.