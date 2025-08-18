UNLV Football Kicks Off Mullen Era: Looking to Break 30-Year Championship Drought

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Dan Mullen speaks as he is introduced as UNLV’s new head football coach during a news conference at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex on December 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The UNLV Rebels football program is on the brink of a new mission under first-year head coach Dan Mullen as he looks to create new momentum. Mullen is also charged with trying to pull the Rebels out of a 30-year conference title drought. The last time the Rebels claimed a title was in 1994.

Training camp opened on July 23, which is the earliest start in school history. The early start was also necessary due to scheduling requirements after the Rebels' game in Week 0 against Idaho State was contracted to be played at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26 instead of Sept. 13.

Mullen emphasized the importance of player retention and development, noting that spring practice progression carries into camp.

When asked lightheartedly about his own preparation, Mullen quipped, "I have to make sure I'm ready to go for practice," Mullen laughed. "I don't mind getting some warm ups in, I probably should do it more right, the new video game, I was looking kind of buff so I have to get in a little bit of better shape I think right now."

Running back Jai'Den Thomas, emerging as a clubhouse leader, said, "We're brothers," Rebels running back Jai'Den Thomas said. "We're all going to grind together, we're all going to work together, we're going to fight, we want to win the championship bad, so we're just hungry."

UNLV is viewed as the preseason No. 2 team in the Mountain West Conference, just behind Boise State in the media poll. The quarterback position remains a high-stakes battle, adding to the season's intrigue.

On the defensive side, the Rebels are searching for a new star rusher in edge rusher, and need a complete rebuild in the secondary after recent departures.

UNLV has an abundant collection of running backs, including some, as they have a very good and deep running back room, and Mullen called it "depth, talent, and variety of techniques leading to consistency and success."

Marsel McDuffie, a preseason All-Mountain West selection, is expected to be the vocal and physical leader of the defense, while aiding in good communication and team work ethic, and making a powerful impact.