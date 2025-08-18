Raiders Running Back Laube Gets First Touchdown in Preseason Game After Rough Rookie Season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 07: Dylan Laube #23 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders second-year running back Dylan Laube made a statement in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 34 yards on five carries and scoring his first NFL touchdown on a six-yard reception.

After a rookie season in which he fumbled on his only carry, Laube appears determined to rebound under a retooled offensive system and new coaching staff. He endured a challenging transition from FCS college football to the NFL, but now enters his second year with renewed confidence.

“It's a totally different mindset now,” Laube told Greater Long Island earlier this summer when reflecting on his rookie season. “I'm so much more comfortable now.”

Laube acknowledges the fierce competition at the running back position, where several established players currently stand above him on the depth chart. He sees his path to securing a roster spot primarily through contributions on special teams.

The Raiders also bolstered their defensive front by acquiring defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Jakorian Bennett. Booker, a 6-foot-3, 301-pound lineman, is expected to strengthen Las Vegas's defensive depth and compete for playing time immediately.

On the offensive side, veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who rejoined the Raiders in July, emphasized the importance of blocking for wide receivers—a lesson he learned at the University of Miami under coach Brennan Carroll. Dorsett's experience and work ethic contribute greatly to the team's offensive execution, potentially this season.