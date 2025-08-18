Don’t Let Your Dog Pee On My Flowers
We've all had this happen, but what do you do about! How do you tell someone to let your dog pee on someone else's flowers?
For the record, most animal owners are good and understanding people. When their dog poops, they pick it up. If there is a sign, they obey it...but not so here.
The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought up a situation that Mike O'Brian has been going through over the past few weeks.
There is a woman in his neighborhood that allows her pooch to pee on the flowers he has planted around the street sign on his property.
Let Your Dog Pee Somewhere Else
Over the past couple of weeks, The M&C Morning Show aired the first two encounters, which seemed to go well. However, encounter number three...not so much! The woman's true feelings came out and it wasn't pretty.
Now keep in mind that Mike doesn't live in a community governed by an HOA. Nonetheless, you would think people would try to be neighborly!
Heck, Mike even suggested that Fido could pee all over a row of rocks along his brick wall!
Recently, Better Homes & Garden Magazine actually put out an article on how to handle "difficult" neighbors. One huge tip is open communication. But if you notice, Mike tried that the first two times. The article also suggests to be direct and get others involved.
Well, let's see what happens after our third encounter and how it goes. Listen to the segment and think about what you would do.