Don’t Let Your Dog Pee On My Flowers

We’ve all had this happen, but what do you do about! How do you tell someone to let your dog pee on someone else’s flowers? For the record, most animal…

Mike O'Brian
Dog on a leash at a park.

A beautiful dog on a leash at a park.

WMGK Staff via BMG

We've all had this happen, but what do you do about! How do you tell someone to let your dog pee on someone else's flowers?

For the record, most animal owners are good and understanding people. When their dog poops, they pick it up. If there is a sign, they obey it...but not so here.

The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought up a situation that Mike O'Brian has been going through over the past few weeks.

There is a woman in his neighborhood that allows her pooch to pee on the flowers he has planted around the street sign on his property.

Let Your Dog Pee Somewhere Else

Over the past couple of weeks, The M&C Morning Show aired the first two encounters, which seemed to go well. However, encounter number three...not so much! The woman's true feelings came out and it wasn't pretty.

Now keep in mind that Mike doesn't live in a community governed by an HOA. Nonetheless, you would think people would try to be neighborly!

Heck, Mike even suggested that Fido could pee all over a row of rocks along his brick wall!

Recently, Better Homes & Garden Magazine actually put out an article on how to handle "difficult" neighbors. One huge tip is open communication. But if you notice, Mike tried that the first two times. The article also suggests to be direct and get others involved.

Well, let's see what happens after our third encounter and how it goes. Listen to the segment and think about what you would do.


Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
