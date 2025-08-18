Las Vegas Schools Reopen with Renovations Amidst Heatwave

Monday, August 11, was the first day of school for Clark County School District students in Las Vegas and the beginning of their 2025–2026 school year.

Students returned to many schools in the district that had received significant renovations, including the new South Career and Technical Academy, CCSD's most recently opened magnet school. The academy and other renovated schools greeted students with updated classrooms, updated facilities, and updated learning environments.

The school year began with hot weather conditions. Morning temperatures were in the upper 80s to low 90s, climbing to around 109 degrees by the afternoon. Parents were asked to send kids to school with water and sunscreen to ensure they stayed hydrated and protected while outdoors.

Traffic flow was generally smooth across the valley, though construction-related slowdowns were reported on the 215 eastbound near St. Rose Parkway. The first day started out fairly usual as parents and families were figuring out the drop-off and pick-up procedures for school, and surface streets near schools experienced typical congestion.

Crossing guards played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of students by organizing crosswalks and overseeing the movement of children to and from campuses. Hailey Gravitt explained the duties and training involved in a crossing guard role and stressed that students could be affected by the crossing guard's ability to think quickly and to always think about their students' safety amidst heavy traffic.

CCSD officials addressed parent concerns about safety inside school buildings, outlining measures taken to maintain secure environments. Increased police presence on campus and better surveillance options, and improved protocols for prompt or emergency responses.