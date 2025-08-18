Las Vegas Grand Prix Slashes Single-Day Tickets to $50 for 2025 Race

Prices for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix have been reduced by about one-third as part of a wider effort to increase local participation and strengthen the city's economic recovery.

Steve Hill, President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, highlighted the benefits of the adjustment: "I think the price points for the tickets, the adjustment where they were largely reduced about a third has been really helpful not only for just selling more tickets but actually generating more revenue," Hill said.

This reduced pricing is expected to reshape local attendance dynamics. "We are excited about that. We think that's going to be beneficial for the city. This is a real lift for Las Vegas that the event is going to matter even more this year as we see recovery from the downturn, and that incremental, almost billion‑dollar impact was usually important to the city," Hill added.

The affordability push comes amid a tourism lull. In June 2025, visitor numbers dropped by 11.3% compared to the prior year. Formula 1 has introduced new single‑day ticket options beginning at $140 for general admission and $125 for the Caesars Palace Viewing Experience.

This compares sharply to last year's prices — single‑day general admission started at around $150, and grandstand seats were significantly higher, with Saturday main grandstand tickets reaching up to $700 before fees. Based on the median household income in the Las Vegas area, which was just under $67,000 in 2022, ticket prices as they had been were a barrier for many local residents.