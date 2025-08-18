Las Vegas Aces Look to Keep Hot Streak Going Against Dallas Wings in Cancer Awareness Game
The Las Vegas Aces extended their win streak to seven games with a dominant 106–87 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon at Michelob ULTRA Arena. A'ja Wilson led the way with 34 points and eight rebounds, while Chelsea Gray delivered 10 points and tied a franchise record with 14 assists. Kierstan Bell added 18 points, NaLyssa Smith scored 14, and Jewell Loyd chipped in 12 off the bench.
Wilson continues to make history, recently becoming the first player in WNBA history to post a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double in a game against the Connecticut Sun. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young are still important pieces to the success of the team, with Young as the team's second leading scorer at 17.9 points per game. Loyd has also boosted her scoring by 4.4 points this season, adding more offensive power to the roster.
Fans participated in the "Shooting 4 a Cure" initiative during the Cancer Awareness Day game, pledging donations for every 3-pointer the Aces made to help raise awareness and support the cause.
The matchup tipped off at 12:30 p.m. and was broadcast nationally on ABC and ESPN+. With Sunday's victory, the Aces continued to show why they are among the league's elite, combining record-breaking performances with strong team play to keep their winning streak alive.