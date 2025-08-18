Las Vegas Aces Look to Keep Hot Streak Going Against Dallas Wings in Cancer Awareness Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 17: Jackie Young #0, NaLyssa Smith #3 and A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrate after Smith hit a 3-pointer against the Dallas Wings in the fourth quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Wings 106-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces extended their win streak to seven games with a dominant 106–87 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon at Michelob ULTRA Arena. A'ja Wilson led the way with 34 points and eight rebounds, while Chelsea Gray delivered 10 points and tied a franchise record with 14 assists. Kierstan Bell added 18 points, NaLyssa Smith scored 14, and Jewell Loyd chipped in 12 off the bench.

Wilson continues to make history, recently becoming the first player in WNBA history to post a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double in a game against the Connecticut Sun. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young are still important pieces to the success of the team, with Young as the team's second leading scorer at 17.9 points per game. Loyd has also boosted her scoring by 4.4 points this season, adding more offensive power to the roster.

Fans participated in the "Shooting 4 a Cure" initiative during the Cancer Awareness Day game, pledging donations for every 3-pointer the Aces made to help raise awareness and support the cause.