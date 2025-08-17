ContestsEvents
Summer Camp Activities That We Loved As Kids

Mike O'Brian
Kids hiking at summer camp.

Three young adventurers, equipped with hats and backpacks, trek along a forested path, greenery all around

 SerrNovik via Getty Images

How many of us had the advantage of going to summer camp? If you did, what were those summer camp activities we loved as kids? It was a flashback to a more innocent time, but The Mike & Carla Morning Show went back and talked about it!

According to stats released by YouGov, swimming, hiking, and arts and crafts were the activities we loved the most. Ironically though, arts and crafts were #1 on the activity we hated the most!

Activities We Loved At Summer Camp

But do you remember your summer time experience? Each of us on the morning show did and from the stories, it seemed it was a positive one. Mike O'Brian going to Camp Lawrence in Valparaiso, Indiana and for Carla Rea, it was Camp Galilee in northern Nevada! Oh, and Morty actually went to "band" camp growing up in Hawaii!

Each of us had our own memories that one week away from home. As most, some good, maybe some bad, but it was our chance to getaway from our parents for a week! To make new friends and enjoy the great outdoors.

The best part of it all were the songs! The M&C Morning Show was able to dig out a couple of "oldie but goodies" during the segment. So, take a couple of minutes, enjoy the memories and the songs!

CampKidssummer
