F-15 Ride-Along That Goes Wrong
Having Nellis Air Force Base in our backyard, it's nothing new to hear about those invited to take a ride-along on an F-15. However, for one passenger, here's the story of an F-15 "ride-along" that goes totally wrong...without even taking off!
The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up the other mornings. The story of a passenger on an F-15 that was getting ready for a thrill of a lifetime. But, it went so totally wrong even before the jet had a chance to take off.
None of us on the morning show has ever had the chance to do this...nor would we. So, hats off to anyone that has...we hear it's awesome. Of course it is...if you don't end up throwing up!
According to the TWZ Newsletter, the story is out of the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts. The flight of an F-15D Eagle Fighter Jet was on the runway and ready to take off. All was good until something went wrong.
The M&C Morning Show has the conversation between the pilot and the tower. But you have to hear the story to appreciate what truly happened. Not sure if it's ever happened here at Nellis AFB, but clearly this person will probably never get this chance again.
Take a couple of minutes, here the tower to pilot conversation and the whole story as told on The M&C Morning Show the other day!