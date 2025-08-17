ContestsEvents
F-15 Ride-Along That Goes Wrong

Mike O'Brian
A fighter jet coming through the clouds

Very unusual close view of a F-18 Hornet at very high speed, emerging from a condensation cone (“singularity”)

 rancho_runner via Getty Images

Having Nellis Air Force Base in our backyard, it's nothing new to hear about those invited to take a ride-along on an F-15. However, for one passenger, here's the story of an F-15 "ride-along" that goes totally wrong...without even taking off!

The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up the other mornings. The story of a passenger on an F-15 that was getting ready for a thrill of a lifetime. But, it went so totally wrong even before the jet had a chance to take off.

None of us on the morning show has ever had the chance to do this...nor would we. So, hats off to anyone that has...we hear it's awesome. Of course it is...if you don't end up throwing up!

According to the TWZ Newsletter, the story is out of the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts. The flight of an F-15D Eagle Fighter Jet was on the runway and ready to take off. All was good until something went wrong.

The M&C Morning Show has the conversation between the pilot and the tower. But you have to hear the story to appreciate what truly happened. Not sure if it's ever happened here at Nellis AFB, but clearly this person will probably never get this chance again.

Take a couple of minutes, here the tower to pilot conversation and the whole story as told on The M&C Morning Show the other day!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
