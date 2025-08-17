ContestsEvents
Names That Are In Song Titles The Most

Mike O'Brian
We are all consumed with "lists" and this subject is no different. A research study listed the names that are in song titles the most. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mentioned this the other morning. A little disappointed that neither Mike or Carla were in the Top 5!

This recent study reported by News 19 our of northern Alabama, listing the tops names used in titles. Based on listening habits through Spotify, with a majority of listeners between the ages of 18–24 and 25–34 age range.

List of Names In Song Titles

Come to find out that the most common names used in songs, David, Johnny, Maria...but the Top 2? It turns out that John and Mary top the list! Oh, Michael was #11 and Carla didn't even make the Top 20!

But think about it, all the songs you know off the top of your head with names in the title. You could probably name 3 or 4 right off the bat. The M&C Morning Show did have some examples of song titles with John and with Mary.

And the amazing thing is that we're talking songs from the 60s to even current music. Song titles that include both names. From Creedence Clearwater Revival to Lil' Wayne...from Kings of Leon to Jimi Hendrix.

However, Mike O'Brian did find a "Carla" song with her name in the title! And one that a listener seemed to have made up.

If you want to see if you're name made the list, then click on the News 19 link. But if you want to hear some of the examples and the "Carla" song, take a couple of minutes and listen to the segment from the other morning!

