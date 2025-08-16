Summerlin South Little League Coach Talks About The Team And More
Representing the state of Nevada, Summerlin South Little League Coach had the chance to talk about the team, his philosophy and a lot more! Coach T.J. Fechser was on The Mike & Carla Morning Show last week after their first big win at the Little League World Series.
The local team is already off to a hot start winning their first game 16-1. Then on Friday, winning again beating Washington 5-3. The team is loaded with talented kids, so the coach talked about keeping the kids grounded. With Major Leaguers flipping their bats, throwing around the extensive hand exchanges, it's hard to keep these kids level headed.
Summerlin South LL Coach Talks About The Team
Coach Fechser told The M&C Morning Show that right from the beginning he set the tone. Telling the players to respect the game and their opponents. No matter what the score, good or bad, it's more the tip of the hat or the shaking of the hand team the needs to remember.
T.J. also mentioned what an opportunity it is for the entire team to represent not only Summerlin, Las Vegas, but the entire state of Nevada. Being 2-0 at this point in the tournament, the team will take on the team out of Macon, Georgia representing the Southeast Region on Monday.
The support Summerlin South has gotten from the community has been incredible. Channel 3 reporting that the team also got huge donations from the Las Vegas Athletics and the Vegas Golden Knights. Both major league organizations contributing big dollars to the teams travel expenses and more!
Win or lose, moving forward, it's another great Las Vegas sports story that should make our city proud! And if the team represents T.J.'s attitude, then they are in good hands!
Before the game on Monday, take a couple of minutes over the weekend and listen to our conversation with the coach...and enjoy!