Vegas Tourism Dips Despite Push for Major Events

Las Vegas tourism is facing a dip in visitor numbers, but industry leaders say the city is leaning on its well-established ability to adapt — particularly through significant events that attract high-spending travelers. The upcoming calendar includes major draws such as WrestleMania, Formula 1 races, and concerts by global stars including Beyonce and Taylor Swift, all of which are expected to generate significant tourism revenue.

"Las Vegas is not today and has never been recession-proof," Aguero said. "But what we are and what we have is a remarkable ability to reposition ourselves as the economy moves."

Recent traffic data shows a decline in vehicles crossing the state line into Las Vegas, raising concerns about tourism instability. However, there has been an increase in airline flights and a notable rise in spontaneous visits from California residents, often driven by concerts and other special events.

"One statistic in a silo, and you get kind of what we've seen over the past week," he said, referring to concerns about tourism instability.

According to Aguero, special events are critical to sustaining the local economy. "When someone comes for a special event, two things are important," Aguero said. "They have a tendency to spend more than just a traditional leisure traveler."

Alan Feldman of the UNLV International Gaming Institute emphasized that events and residencies are a key component of the city's tourism strategy moving forward. "That's only going to get more important in the future," Feldman said. "We've got to be able to continue to do that."

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) will address the current downturn in tourism at an upcoming Unit-based Board Meeting and will discuss potential solutions to boost visitor numbers and spending.