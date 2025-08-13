Three Downtown Sites in Race for New Neon Museum Home

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley has announced that three sites in downtown Las Vegas are in contention for the relocation of the Neon Museum, which preserves iconic casino signs from the city's history. The proposed locations for the museum's new home include the Downtown Events Center, the Plaza Hotel and Casino, and an undisclosed Boyd-owned casino. This decision comes after the museum's previous plan to move to the top floors of a parking garage was scrapped.

At this time, the Neon Museum sits on 2.27 acres of land and has clearly outgrown its location, displaying only approximately 35% of its collection of nearly 700 signs. With 200,000 annual visitors, the museum operates at almost full capacity; nearly 30,000 guests are turned away yearly due to capacity.

To facilitate the move, the Neon Museum aims to raise $45 million through a combination of government funding and philanthropic contributions.

"They've made their proposals, and I think hopefully, in very short order, the Neon Museum will pull the trigger, make a decision of who they're going to partner with, and we can move forward," she said.

Berkley expressed her personal connection to the museum, emphasizing her nostalgia for the city's neon history. "I love the Neon Museum, it reminds me so much of my youth," Berkley said. "I know all of these signs very, very well."

The relocation project aims to provide a larger space to display more of the museum's collection, improving the visitor experience. "It's just great, and it will be even greater when it's in a new location," she said.