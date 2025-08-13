Las Vegas Chinatown Kicks Off Public Art Project With First Dragon Mural

The Chinatown Corridor in Las Vegas is currently experiencing a significant development surge through the Inspiring Spring Mountain project, which will refocus on the area with new murals and other public art. The project reflects a collective response to all of the local stakeholders who indicated they want to make more public art to beautify the area and provide places of engagement.

Commissioner Justin Jones expressed how important it is to incorporate art into the overall redevelopment efforts."When we were talking to a lot of the stakeholders along this corridor, what we heard is they wanted to see a lot more public art," Jones said. "There's so many creative people along this corridor. You see it in the food. You see it in the shopping. What we needed was more art to make it cohesive."

The first mural designed by Gear Duran is being painted now at the Golden Dragon Shopping Center on Spring Mountain Road. The mural will include a golden dragon, which symbolizes strength and prosperity, and as part of Duran's Chinese heritage, underscores the cultural meaning of the mural. "It's going to bring visitors, it's going to bring a lot of our locals to check this out," Jones said, speaking at the mural's location.

Brian 'Paco' Álvarez, who is overseeing the installation of public artworks, emphasized the goal of collaborating with every business and property owner in Chinatown to incorporate more art into the area. "There's so many empty walls in Chinatown. We want to work with every business, every property owner down here to put some art on those walls, bring some sculptures, and most importantly, celebrate the contributions of Asian Americans here in Southern Nevada," Álvarez said.