Halloween Spending Skyrockets: Shoppers Jump on ‘Summerween’ With Early Shopping and All-Time High Sales

Retailers in Las Vegas are capitalizing on the opportunity of the early Halloween high or wave, and in addition, local, family-owned retailers are reporting significant sales during the summer. The Halloween Emporium and Haunted Tea Room have seen smaller sales spikes in July and August, presuming a continued trend towards popping up seasonal items long before October. Store Owner Krystyna Ross feels there is a distinct market waiting to be tapped into, as customers focus on unique merchandising initiatives that no larger retailer does.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending has nearly doubled since 2014, hitting a record $11.6 billion in 2023. Almost half of all shoppers now buy their Halloween items before October, signaling a shift in consumer behavior that retailers are eager to meet. In Las Vegas, the “Summerween” trend has become a significant driver for both independent shops and national chains.

Local shopper Rayna Feldgreber has already started her seasonal hunt. “The earlier the better, I could go more and have more chances to find stuff,” Feldgreber said. She admits she loves Halloween and doesn't want to miss out on the best decorations. “The good stuff is usually gone by October… but I feel like I can still grab a few things if I start now.”

Major retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and PetSmart have begun setting up Halloween displays in August, aligning with the rise in early shoppers. Ross points out that this shift has been building for years. “I think over the last 10 years, it's become clear there's a market for it, so why not start in August?”