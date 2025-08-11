Win Tickets to Paul McCartney

This October, a music legend comes to Las Vegas and KKLZ wants to send you to the show. We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Paul McCartney live at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, October 4, 2025 as part of his highly anticipated ‘Got Back’ tour.

From unforgettable Beatles classics to Wings hits and solo favorites, this is more than just a concert... it’s a journey through the soundtrack of your life. Imagine the lights going down, the first chords of “Maybe I’m Amazed” ringing out, and you’re there, singing along with thousands of fans who’ve loved the music just as long as you have.

Listen to Win with The Mike & Carla Morning Show, Wendy Rush, and Brian Hammer, it’s that simple. Be the correct caller at 702-739-9636, and you could be on your way to one of the biggest shows of the year.

Here’s What You Could Win:

Two tickets to see Paul McCartney live at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, October 4, 2025

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear songs like “Hey Jude,” “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Let It Be” performed live by the artist himself.

How to Enter:

Listen to 96.3 KKLZ

Call 702-739-9636 when you hear the cue

Be the correct caller and win