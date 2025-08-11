Restaurant Expert Will Guidara to Shape A’s Las Vegas Stadium Experience

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 23: A bulldozer and an excavator are shown behind a sign marking the future spot of home plate during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball’s Athletics across the Las Vegas Strip from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Luxor Hotel and Casino on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A’s expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In 2028, the Athletics will open a new ballpark in Las Vegas focused on improving the fan experience. To make that happen, the organization has partnered with well-known restaurant owner and author Will Guidara to run the food, beverages, and hospitality at the stadium. The work and partnership are intended to create a ballpark which feels like a destination beyond a traditional sports venue — where every detail shapes the remarkably unique experience for every guest.

Guidara, known for his expertise in hospitality, will be hands-on during the planning and construction phases, focusing on creating smaller, distinct areas throughout the stadium. Though these spaces will all have their own identity, they will also connect to a cohesive, high-quality fan experience. His vision is predicated on the belief that even the smallest gestures can make a difference in the overall experience for guests, building in tried and tested ways of establishing extraordinary belonging that result in wonderful memories for every visitor.

“My team and I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Aramark and the A's on a project that's about so much more than food,” said Guidara. “Together, we're bringing intention, creativity, and innovation not just to what we serve — but to how we serve it."

"Our work together with the A's will be evolutionary in sporting event experiences," said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. "What we do in Las Vegas will be the gold standard for the industry moving forward."

This partnership is built on a foundation of creativity, innovation, and intentionality. Guidara's attention is on both the food and the unique serving parameters. By creating some strong ideas and some interesting little touches throughout the entire stadium, he and the team want every "moment" to seem magical and special in general.

A's President Marc Badain expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, "This partnership reflects our belief that great hospitality should be at the heart of the fan experience. With Aramark's culinary expertise and Will's visionary approach to hospitality, we're not just building a ballpark, we're creating a destination that captures the creativity and energy of the Las Vegas community."