ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Bans E-Bikes and E-Scooters on Fremont Street Sidewalks

The City of Las Vegas has approved new regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters, enacted by the city council on Aug. 6. These new laws will take effect on Oct. 1….

Jennifer Eggleston
Experts Warn Of Fire Risk In Las Vegas With E-Bikes And Scooters

Experts Warn Of Fire Risk In Las Vegas With E-Bikes And Scooters

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

The City of Las Vegas has approved new regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters, enacted by the city council on Aug. 6. These new laws will take effect on Oct. 1.

The legislation aims to enhance safety and promote responsible use of e-bikes and e-scooters throughout the city.

A key requirement sets out that minors must be required to wear helmets while riding e-bikes and e-scooters.  E-bikes and e-scooters must also have certain lights and sound devices in order to fulfill the ordinance specifications. E-bikes and e-scooters should have a white light viewable from at least 500 feet, a red reflector viewable between 300 feet and 500 feet, and a red light viewable from 500 feet. They also must include a bell or sound device that is audible from at least 100 feet.

The new laws also set speed limits for e-bikes and e-scooters, restricting their maximum speed to 15 miles per hour in city-operated facilities. The ordinance prohibits unsafe actions in a public space and city property that include performing stunts, riding on handlebars, and riding at a high rate of speed.

Riding a bicycle, electric bicycle, or electric scooter on the sidewalk in the Fremont Street corridor between Main Street and Seventh Street will be prohibited (with proper signage). A person who violates the new laws may be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $150 for the first violation and up to $500 for any further violations.

e-bikese-scootersFremont Street
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 05: Fans gather at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena before Game Two of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights on June 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 7-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsGolden Knights Plan 25-Hour Fan Event at T-Mobile ArenaSlone Terranella
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 23: A bulldozer and an excavator are shown behind a sign marking the future spot of home plate during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball's Athletics across the Las Vegas Strip from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Luxor Hotel and Casino on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A's expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsRestaurant Expert Will Guidara to Shape A’s Las Vegas Stadium ExperienceJennifer Eggleston
Detail of an empty theater. Several rows of red armchairs photographed from behind. Photography with narrow focus.
Local NewsLas Vegas Cultural Groups Plan to Turn Downtown Cinema into $5M Theater HubJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect