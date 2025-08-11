Las Vegas Bans E-Bikes and E-Scooters on Fremont Street Sidewalks

The City of Las Vegas has approved new regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters, enacted by the city council on Aug. 6. These new laws will take effect on Oct. 1.

The legislation aims to enhance safety and promote responsible use of e-bikes and e-scooters throughout the city.

A key requirement sets out that minors must be required to wear helmets while riding e-bikes and e-scooters. E-bikes and e-scooters must also have certain lights and sound devices in order to fulfill the ordinance specifications. E-bikes and e-scooters should have a white light viewable from at least 500 feet, a red reflector viewable between 300 feet and 500 feet, and a red light viewable from 500 feet. They also must include a bell or sound device that is audible from at least 100 feet.

The new laws also set speed limits for e-bikes and e-scooters, restricting their maximum speed to 15 miles per hour in city-operated facilities. The ordinance prohibits unsafe actions in a public space and city property that include performing stunts, riding on handlebars, and riding at a high rate of speed.