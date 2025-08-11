Golden Knights Plan 25-Hour Fan Event at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: Fans gather at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena before Game Two of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights on June 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 7-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights will host a 25-hour open house at T-Mobile Arena, from noon on Aug. 14 to 1 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2025, celebrating the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. This event is a reprise of a similar open house held in 2017, pre-team first season.

Todd Pollock, SVP and Chief Ticketing Officer, expressed excitement, emphasizing the event's significance in celebrating both Las Vegas and the Golden Knights' ninth season in the NHL.

“Vegas is famously known as a city with around-the-clock entertainment, and our 25-hour open house will be a great way to celebrate the place we call home as well as the arrival of the 2025-26 campaign,” said Todd Pollock, SVP and Chief Ticketing Officer for the Golden Knights. “We couldn't be more excited for the upcoming season, our ninth in the NHL, and this event will give fans more opportunities than ever to get to a game at The Fortress.”

Fans can expect hourly giveaways, including single-game tickets, signed memorabilia, and gift cards, with the requirement to be present to enter. The open house will involve live entertainment, games, and tours of the arena. Attendees who purchase a full-season membership at the event will then enter a drawing to win the "Golden Ticket," which will give the winner a free membership for 2026-2027.

There will be five events that will be exclusive and free to anyone who registers: Golden Hour (a tour and tasting); Inside Access (membership upgrade with premium/membership options); After Glow (live DJ at HYDE Lounge); Sunrise Sweat (yoga on the terrace); Coffee with a Coach (meet the coaching staff).



Attendees can also explore ticket memberships, premium seating, and suite rentals, and current season-ticket members will enjoy exclusive experiences and prize drawings. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will offer a 25% discount during the event.