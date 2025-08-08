Two-Michelin-Star Indian Restaurant Gymkhana Sets Up First U.S. Location at Aria Las Vegas

Gymkhana, a two-Michelin-starred Indian eatery based in London, is scheduled to open this fall at the Aria Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Not only is the development an exciting addition to the Las Vegas Strip, but it is especially significant following the closing of Cathédrale in May 2025. MGM Resorts has indicated it will announce more information about the restaurant opening in the months ahead.

The interior design of Gymkhana will feature a bold forest green entrance and a warm, inviting atmosphere, contrasting with the previous restaurant's open layout. The restaurant draws inspiration from Indian social clubs, featuring a menu that includes chaat-style sharing plates and refined Northern Indian dishes that earned it its Michelin stars.

This will be Gymkhana's first U.S. location and third globally, following its establishments in London and Riyadh. The restaurant will take over the former location of Julian Serrano Tapas, which closed earlier this year due to the retirement of Chef Julian Serrano.

In addition to its food offerings, Gymkhana will introduce a bar program featuring Indian-inspired cocktails.